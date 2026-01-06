US Department of State drafting plans to reopen Embassy in Venezuela — AP

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. The US administration is preparing plans to resume the work of the US embassy in Caracas for the case if US President Donald Trump gives an appropriate directive, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The work is underway to reopen the US diplomatic mission in Caracas, the news agency said, citing an employee of the US State Department. No decisions have been made so far to restart the work of the embassy, the source stressed. Resumption of operations would require several months.

The US State Department announced closing of the embassy in Caracas in the middle of March 2019.