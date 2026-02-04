Netanyahu, Witkoff discuss Hamas disarmament, situation around Iran

TEL AVIV, February 4. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff met in Jersalem to discuss Gaza peace process and the situation around Iran, the office of the Israeli premier said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the uncompromising demand for the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the fulfillment of the war objectives prior to the reconstruction of the Strip," the office said in a statement.

In the course of the conversation, Netanuahu "clarified that the Palestinian Authority will not be part of the administration of the Gaza Strip in any way, and updated US Ambassador Huckabee on the grave violations discovered in the Strip in the use of UNRWA [UN relief agency for Palestinians] bags to conceal weaponry."

The sides also discussed the situation around Iran amid the growing tensions in the region.

"Ahead of Envoy Witkoff's departure to meet with a representative of Iran, the Prime Minister clarified his position that Iran has proven time and again that its promises cannot be relied upon," the statement reads.

Witkoff's visit to Israel comes amid mounting tension around Iran. Earlier Axios reported that Witkoff is to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on February 6 to discuss a possible nuclear deal. A TASS source said the potential meeting is not yet officially on the agenda.