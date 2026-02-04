Marine engine for combat missions successfully tested in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, February 4. /TASS/. The Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant military and industrial holding has successfully completed trials of the M-503B marine engine after a major overhaul, the holding owner Mikhail Danilenko told TASS.

"During the overhaul, the plant’s specialists conducted complete flaw detection in the engine to identify parts requiring repair and replacement. After all necessary procedures, the engine successfully completed its trial run," Danilenko said.

The upgraded M-503B diesel engine will soon be delivered to the customer for continued service on a combat surface vessel.

The M-503B is a 42-cylinder, radial, liquid-cooled diesel engine. It belongs to the renowned M-500 family and is known for its record-breaking specific power and compactness for diesel engines of its time. This 4-stroke engine, with gas turbine charging and a reverser system, is designed for boats and small ships. The M-503B engine is installed, in particular, on minesweepers.

The Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant regularly repairs diesel engines for a number of ships and vessels of the Russian Navy and law enforcement agencies. The plant specializes in the production and repair of high-speed diesel engines with the stroke-to-bore ratios 18/20 and 16/17, the maintenance and repair of gas turbine engines, and the production of heat exchange equipment and diesel generator sets. To meet these requirements, the plant's machine-tool fleet was modernized and production capacity was upgraded.

Each year, the Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant services up to 500-600 diesel engines of various types for various Russian organizations.