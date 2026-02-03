Source confirms negotiations on Ukraine to take place on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, February 3. /TASS/. A new round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will indeed be held on February 4-5, a source confirmed to TASS.

"It's a go, negotiations will be held on February 4-5," the source said.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian negotiating team would adjust its approach following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The talks will bring together representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the composition of the Russian security group will remain unchanged. According to media reports, Washington will be represented by Steve Witkoff, special envoy of the President of the United States for peacekeeping missions.

The first round of the security consultations was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was at the head of the Ukrainian part of the working group.