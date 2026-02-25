Inflation decline in Russia creates base for economic growth — Novak

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The decrease of inflation in Russia creates the base for sustainable economic growth, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"Inflation is an important indicator. Inflation dropped from 9.5% to 5.6% as of the end of the last year. This creates the base for sustainable economic growth further on," Novak noted.

Inflation in Russia continues to gear down at present, the official continued.

"We now observe the continuation of inflation slowdown and it is one of main tasks to ensure sustainable economic growth," he said. "This is the task designated by the Russian President for the period until 2030 within the framework of national goals and implementation of National Projects," Novak added.