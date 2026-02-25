Ukraine turned conflict with Russia into profitable business model — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is stubborn in continuing the conflict with Russia because the war is a business model for it and provides it with financial benefits, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said when speaking in the national parliament.

"The situation is such that the war in Ukraine is the business model. The point is that it receives from funds of the European Union more money than the entire Ukrainian economy may give," Szijjarto said.

"The European Union provided Ukraine with aid amounting to 193 bln euro. This is three times more than Hungary received since joining the EU in 2004," the minister added.