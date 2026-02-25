MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to insist on the extradition of its nationals accused of crimes in Russia, proposing a reciprocal exchange for Russian civilians seized by Ukrainian forces during their occupation of parts of the Kursk Region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told the media.

According to Moskalkova, Ukraine has linked the return of 10 residents from Kursk, detained in the Sumy Region, to the repatriation of Ukrainian citizens against whom criminal cases have been initiated in Russia. She described this as essentially an exchange: Ukrainian citizens facing charges in Russia are being used as bargaining chips for the return of Russian civilians.

Moskalkova clarified that the Ukrainian individuals in question include those detained for aiding terrorists and neo-Nazis. These individuals are subject to criminal proceedings, investigative measures, or other procedural actions, and are currently in custody.

The ombudsman underscored that it is unjust to equate those who have acted against the Russian state with innocent civilians who, having done no wrong to Ukraine, were compelled to leave Russia due to Ukrainian military actions.