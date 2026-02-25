Trump claims Iran has not promised to US to give up nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had not promised the US not to develop nuclear weapons and warned that he will not allow Tehran to obtain them.

"We are in negotiations with them, they want to make a deal, but we have not heard those secret words: "We would never have a nuclear weapon," the US President said during his annual State of the Union address to the House and Senate.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy," he said.

The American leader made it clear that he will never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, calling that country "the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism."