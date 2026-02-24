Witkoff and Kushner to meet with Umerov in Geneva on February 26 — media

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner will go to Geneva on February 26 to meet with Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Novosti. Live reported.

The key purpose of the trip will be to negotiate the Iranian nuclear problem, Witkoff said, adding that he had asked Umerov to get permission from Vladimir Zelensky for a meeting in Geneva to continue the talks and explore different options for a peace agreement.

He also expressed hope that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place within the next ten days.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dates and venue of the new round of negotiations remain uncoordinated. He noted that the terms of the negotiations will become known as soon as "an appropriate understanding is reached between the parties."

The last round of consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine was held in Geneva on February 17-18. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. Prior to that, two rounds of negotiations were held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi in late January and early February.