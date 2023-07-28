Aytemiz to operate autonomously as part of Tatneft — Deputy CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Aytemiz, a Turkey-based fuel company purchased by Tatneft, will keep its name and will operate on a standalone basis as part of Tatneft, Deputy CEO of Tatneft Nurislam Syubaev told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"It will remain under the same brand - Aytemiz. We will treat as a standalone undertaking within the framework of our holding. Governance will be at the corporate level through representation in the Board of Directors," the executive said.

It is early to speak about investments of Tatneft in this company because the acquisition has been completed just recently, Syubaev said. Tatneft at the same time will draw up a development program for Aytemiz, he noted.

"We are not merely planning but are also [implementing] practical steps on the expansion of our presence in Turkey," the executive added.