Russia’s online trade up 36% in 1H 2025 — association

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s e-commerce market grew by 36% in 1H 2025 year-on-year, with Russians having spent 5.3 trillion rubles ($66.5 bln) on online shopping in the reporting period, according to research by the Online Retail Association (AKIT) seen by TASS.

"Online trade volumes grew by 36% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. From January to June, Russians spent 5.3 trillion rubles on online purchases, with 97% coming from Russian online stores and platforms," the association said.

The share of online trade in the total volume of the country’s retail sales for the first six months amounted to 22.4%, according to AKIT. A year ago, for the same period, it equaled 15.2%.

Food topped the rating of five products in terms of the scale of online sales in the first half of the year. Delivery from stores and ready-to-eat food accounted for 20% of the total volume of online trade, followed by household goods and furniture (15.7%), clothing and footwear (13.5%), electronics and household appliances (12%), auto parts and accessories (6.8%).