Verba MANPADS maintains leading positions worldwide

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. The Verba man-portable air defense missile system (MANPADS) keeps the status of one of the best weapons globally in this armament category, High Precision Weapons company told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"A conclusion can be made according to results of combat use within the framework of the Special Military Operation that the Verba MANPADS keeps leading position globally in this armament category," the company said.

The Verba system is efficiently used not merely against fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft but also against drones, the holding added.