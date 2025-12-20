Top Russian, Tunisian diplomats discuss situation in North Africa

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The situation in North African was the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Nafti, on the sidlines of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum ministerial conference in Cairo, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. The ministers reiterated their readiness to continue close coordination in the interests of the soonest settlement of crises by political and diplomatic means on the basis of the fundamental principles and norms of international law and with the United Nation’s central role," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed issues of the development of bilateral relations. "They reiterated mutual commitment to maintaining regular trust-based political dialogue, expanding trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian cooperation," the ministry added.