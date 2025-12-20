Russian foreign minister notes prospects of African Continental Free Trade Area

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. The emerging African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is destined to become a continent-wide market with a combined GDP of over $3 trillion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum conference.

The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place in Cairo on December 19-20.