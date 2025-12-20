Zelensky says Ukraine discusses options to ensure election security with US

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Ukraine and the United States are discussing options to ensure security during presidential election in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We have already talked to our American partners. They raise this issue and I think that if they raise this issue, they know how to help us ensure safe election. First of all, this may be a ceasefire or the ends of the war, or a ceasefire for at least the election period," he said at a joint news conference with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, which was broadcast on UNIAN Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign ministry is working on the issue of organizing voting among Ukrainian nationals living abroad. As for the issue of former Ukrainian territories that are now part of Russia, he said that election should be held only in Kiev-controlled territories.

Vladimir Zelensky’s term as president officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev refused to hold a regular election, claiming that this is impossible as long as martial law in in place.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on December 9 that it's high time Ukraine held a presidential election but Kiev is using the conflict not to do this. Later in that same day, Zelensky stated that he is ready for a presidential election but, in his words, this would require legislative adjustments and measures to make it possible for the military to cast their votes. He asked lawmakers to draft relevant amendments to laws and the United States and Europe - to ensure safe voting.

Addressing the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that five to ten million Ukrainians live in Russia, and they should have the opportunity to cast their ballots if Ukraine holds elections, adding that Russia is ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day.