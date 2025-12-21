CAR considers Russia as potential partner in education — Russian ambassador

BANGUI /CAR/, December 21. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) considers Russia as a potential key partner in education, Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov told TASS.

"In conversations with us, Central Africans often express nostalgia [for the times of cooperation between the CAR and the USSR], especially the older generation, but also the youth. Everyone knows about Russia and wants to study in Russia and get an education. Our country is seen as a potential key partner [in higher education]," he said.

Speaking about the attitude of CAR residents toward Russia, Bikantov named image and love as the main legacy of the Soviet era.

"Russia is loved, valued, and respected, and its image is that of a country that can selflessly come to the rescue, which is what we are doing now. It is a fair, powerful country with similar values. We have almost completely aligned positions on key international issues," the ambassador added.