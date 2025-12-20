Kyrgyz president arrives in Russia on working visit

BISHKEK, December 20. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Russia on a working visit to take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg, the press service of the Kyrgyz leader said.

"President Sadyr Japarov has arrived on a working visit to Russia. <…> During the visit, he is expected to meet with the Russian president. Sadyr Japarov will also attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States," it said.

The Kyrgyz leader was welcomed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport by St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov and other officials.

According to the press service, the agenda of the meetings in St. Petersburg will include issued of Eurasian integration, the development of trade, economic, and financial cooperation, and cooperation in the energy sector.