Ukrainian elections only legitimate if citizens residing elsewhere take part — Medvedchuk

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Ukrainians in Russia and other countries must participate in elections in Ukraine in order for them to be legitimate, said head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk.

"For elections to be recognized as legitimate, all citizens of Ukraine must participate in them. Those who are in other countries of the world, and those who are on Russian territory," he wrote in an article on the media platform "Smotrim.ru."

Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated political will by declaring his readiness not to hinder the free will of Ukrainian citizens.

At a year-end press conference, Putin said: "We are ready to consider ensuring security during elections in Ukraine, at least to stop, to refrain from deep strikes into the territory on voting day."

"Thus, he demonstrated the political will not to hinder the free will of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedchuk commented on this statement.