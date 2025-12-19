{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s offensive in Zaporozhye forces Kiev to expand evacuation zone

The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones, the source said

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Kiev administration in control of the Zaporozhye Region’s territories has expanded the evacuation zone for the local population in the wake of the Russian army's progressing offensive in the region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"The enemy has decided to expand the scale of the evacuation zone in the Zaporozhye Region," the source said. "The local population of the Zaporozhye and Pologov districts are forced to evacuate."

"The order was delivered by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration of the Zaporozhye area," he continued. "The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones."

"But the enemy lies a little bit in this regard as we are not speaking here about the development of our unmanned technologies, but rather that the front is moving further and further away," the source continued.

He pointed out that Russian assault teams were on a rapid advance in the Zaporozhye Region.

"It's funny that the enemy's cartographers continue stubbornly painting out grey areas, but such decisions by regional administrations nevertheless indicate that something is suspected on the other side," the source pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" that Russia’s Battlegroup East is advancing at a rapid pace in the Zaporozhye Region, liberating one populated locality after another."

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on December 18 that the Battlegroup East had been conducting continuous offensive operations in the Zaporozhye Region and had liberated around 2,000 square kilometers and 89 settlements in 2025.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev's terrorist attacks against ships, energy infrastructure in Black Sea inadmissible
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin participated via on-line conference in the ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation
Read more
Trump not ruling out war with Venezuela
The US leader declined to clarify whether US strikes on Venezuelan vessels could directly lead to war
Read more
Ukrainian army has practically no strategic reserves left — Putin
The President emphasized that the attempts by the Ukrainian army to regain lost positions "at any cost," as is being done in the area of Krasnoarmeysk, are not succeeding
Read more
Kiev counterattacks near Krasnoarmeysk, trying to slow Russian advance — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk on December 1
Read more
Russia-UK relations head south after Putin's Munich speech in 2007 — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, it has been a gradual process
Read more
West can simply steal countries’ gold and foreign exchange reserves — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader that the country held a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves at present and suggested rethinking the strategy for managing international reserve assets
Read more
Russia’s Safonov makes football goalkeeping history in French PSG FIFA championship win
The final match of the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup between Paris Saint-Germain football club from France and Brazilian Flamengo FC was played at the 45,000-seat capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Read more
Europe should consider Putin's words on placing Oreshnik missile on combat duty — expert
Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov emphasized that the tactical and technical characteristics of the Oreshnik missile allow the Russian army to launch a strike targeting any spot in Europe
Read more
Lukashenko says he is ‘outgoing’ president
According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington
Read more
Belarus will not completely relocate its factories — Lukashenko
According to the President, agreements on localizing the production of Belarusian tractors and trucks in Vietnam are being implemented
Read more
US actions in Venezuela display Washington's neocolonial approach — Russia’s UN envoy
"Starting with false pretexts of combatting drug trafficking and terrorism, Washington has already moved on to open threats of military aggression and seizure of the territory and natural resources of a sovereign state," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Putin baffled by NATO Secretary General Rutte's war-with-Russia talk
The Russian president advised that Mark Rutte read the national security strategy of the United States, which is a key player, creator and main sponsor of NATO
Read more
Hundreds of thousands of Russian troops fighting in special military operation — Putin
The Russian leader noted that not all of them planned to build civilian careers after the special military operation
Read more
ECB will not support loan mechanism for Ukraine breaching EU laws — Lagarde
Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union prevents the ECB from printing money explicitly to finance government spending
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin's statements on Ukraine at 'Results of the Year' conference
The president said that Russian troops in the special operation zone are advancing in all directions, fully seizing the strategic initiative
Read more
Zelensky admits Biden told him Ukraine would not be brought in to NATO before conflict
Vladimir Zelensky noted that he repeatedly raised the issue with the White House, becoming a kind of running joke among US officials
Read more
Russian defense technologies unmatched by Western military-industrial complex — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that established industrial production would make it possible to make tens and even hundreds of items per year to provide strategic coverage for all critical areas and facilities in the Russian border regions
Read more
`He’s an actor’: Putin remarks on controversial Zelensky selfie
The skies over Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region are teeming with drones, and approaching the city is virtually impossible, the Russian head of state noted
Read more
EU cannot continue proxy war against Russia due to financial problems — Chinese expert
Wang Yiwei said the idea of using frozen assets for military purposes "effectively exposes the hypocrisy of the EU"
Read more
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,795 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
FACTBOX: Oreshnik ballistic missile
According to the Russian president, the combat testing of the Oreshnik missile system was conducted in response to an attack by US-made and British-made long-range missiles on Russian territory
Read more
Continuation of conflict in Ukraine extremely dangerous — Belarusian president
The Belarusian leader commented on rumors that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is disadvantageous to him and the military-political leadership of the republic
Read more
Russia gradually returning to world sports — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "this is a welcome process that can only be supported"
Read more
Russian troops to move westward after liberating Kupyansk-Uzlovoi — Putin
As the president stressed, the Russian troops have been assigned a very important task to eliminate the enemy group on the left bank of the Oskol River
Read more
FACTBOX: Putin’s statements on EU’s attempts to seize Russian assets
The Russian president noted that if Russian assets are seized, Russia will defend its interests in court and seek to identify jurisdictions that are not dependent on political decisions
Read more
Intelligence services remain ‘almost sole’ link between Russia, Europe — SVR
Responding to a question about whether the Russian side observes more common sense in the approaches of European countries’ intelligence services than in the activities of their politicians, Sergey Naryshkin noted that "the approaches of intelligence services generally align with the policies of their states"
Read more
Russia alarmed by worsening humanitarian situation in Syria — UN mission
"We are concerned by the fact that, despite political shifts in the country and the efforts by UN agencies, the humanitarian situation not only remains dire but is also showing signs of systemic deterioration," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Four US planes spotted again near Venezuela's maritime border — dispatchers
"At least four carrier-based aircraft, namely Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter-bombers, are over neutral waters in the immediate vicinity of the Venezuelan border," the source said
Read more
Putin receives random but curated questions from Russians for Q&A session — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, to date, more than 2,100,000 questions have come in via different channels
Read more
Russian president Putin starts year-end Q&A session
Everyone has a chance to address the president, as only a smartphone is required to do so
Read more
Russia ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day — Putin
The Russian president still noted that if Kiev wants to use the elections solely to stop the offensive momentum of Russian troops, then this is the wrong choice
Read more
Lavrov tells Europe we don't need your help on Ukraine deal, just don't blow it up
"The Russian-American dialogue is based on understandings reached in Alaska," the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
Russian asset seizure to undermine trust in Euro zone, Putin warns
The president pointed out that apart from Russia, many other countries also keep their gold and currency reserves in Europe
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about situation around frozen Russian assets
Four EU officials said that a key point in the discussion was the idea of excluding Hungary and Slovakia from the general debt repayment scheme, as both countries oppose further aid to Ukraine
Read more
Russophobic policies to cause further degradation of EU — Naryshkin
"The European Union has somehow missed the general trends and dynamics in global politics and global affairs," director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted
Read more
EU leaders looking for ways to finance Ukraine, but Hungary will not support them — Orban
"There is a huge possibility that no matter what kind of aid they would want to provide to Ukraine, Hungary will stay away from it," he said
Read more
Hungary 'absolutely ready' to host Russia-US summit — top diplomat
Hungary has maintained a pro-peace position since the onset of the conflict, Peter Szijjarto noted, despite what he called "enormous political attacks" against Budapest
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about EU summit’s ruling on Russian assets
Ukraine's funding will be provided from the EU budget in the amount of 90 billion euros, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said
Read more
Putin sees EU's Russian asset grab as daylight 'robbery'
The Russian leader emphasized that the European Union is trying to do it overtly
Read more
Special EU decision now needed to unblock frozen Russian assets — von der Leyen
The qualified majority implies that 16 out of the 27 EU member countries, home to over 55% population of the European Union, need to support the move
Read more
Lavrov to discuss preparations for third Russia-Africa summit in Cairo
It will be the first event of the format held on the African soil, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Share of missing Russian servicemen must be reduced to absolute zero — Putin
"If we compare the beginning of the year with now, the number of people who were listed as missing has decreased by 50%," the Russian president said
Read more
US pauses green card lottery after Brown University shooting — Reuters
On the evening of December 13, a shooting occurred at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, leaving at least two dead and nine others injured
Read more
US aware that continued conflict will end in Ukraine's defeat — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the US administration has begun seeking compromise solutions and they were identified and articulated in what is known as the Trump peace plan
Read more
Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia refuse to finance Kiev — EU summit statement
The European Council agrees to provide a loan to Ukraine of EUR 90 billion for the years 2026-2027 based on EU borrowing on the capital markets backed by the EU budget headroom
Read more
Russia hopes Serbia stands by national interests, not West's lies — SVR chief
"We will not interfere and will respect whatever choice they make," Sergey Naryshkin added
Read more
Trump's efforts, piglets, Russia's secret weapon: Putin's statements at 'Results of Year'
The Russian president explained that when he took a jab at Europeans by calling them "piglets," as the Western media translated the Russian term, he was not referring to anyone specific in Europe, but rather to a "group of people"
Read more
US Treasury removes six entities, two individuals from anti-Russian sanctions
The sanctions will no longer apply to Russian citizen Dmitry Bugayenko and Finnish citizen Evgenia Dremova
Read more
Russia’s Intelligence Service likens declared unity of West to chimera
"It is based not on the common core interests of the peoples of these countries, but on the megalomania and exclusivity of their elites," Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said
Read more
'Political stumble' for Merz, von der Leyen, as EU fails to seize Russian assets — NYT
As The New York Times reported, the outcome made Europe "appear indecisive at a key moment"
Read more
Russia ready to restore intergovernmental trade commission with Slovakia
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov heads the commission from the Russian side, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
EU summit fails to expropriate Russian assets, but may do so in future — von der Leyen
"The member states have agreed to finance Ukraine through an EU borrowing on the capital markets for an amount of 90 billion euro for the next two years," Ursula von der Leyen said
Read more
EU 'war party' to pay Kiev 'reparations' itself — Foreign Ministry
"Brussels did not even notice how absurd the situation had become for the EU," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Dmitriev calls for resignation of Merz, von der Leyen after failure at EU summit
The Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund added that Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen "spent all their political capital, promised results – and delivered a spectacular failure"
Read more
TikTok signs deal to sell its US business — Axios
Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45% of the US entity, nearly one-third of the company will be held by affiliates of existing ByteDance investors, and nearly 20% will be retained by ByteDance
Read more
FACTBOX: Drone hits Lipetsk, cuts power in Rostov-on-Don after Ukrainian overnight attack
Power outages occurred in Rostov-on-Don and two districts of the Rostov Region
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
EU summit communique makes no mention of Russian assets, meeting continues
The European Council press service has not yet provided journalists with even an approximate ending time for the first day’s discussions
Read more
Purpose of VAT increase, key rate, rising prices: Putin’s takes at 'Results of Year'
As the head of state noted, the Russian economy grew by 9.7% over the past three years, which is much higher than in Europe
Read more
Europe will have to reopen dialogue with Russia — Macron
The French president believes that "Europeans and Ukrainians, will have to find the right framework to re-engage in this discussion in a proper manner"
Read more
Inevitable Ukrainian surrender to make peace talk much easier — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, no one will be able to prevent the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict after that
Read more
Zelensky cannot withdraw troops from Donbass due to nationalist resistance — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Western media outlets consistently report significant pressure from Washington on Kiev and Europe regarding this issue
Read more
Route to Slavyansk opens from liberated Seversk — Putin
The head of state recalled that the Russian side had long ago urged the Kiev regime to withdraw its troops from the territories of the republics which do not want to live under nationalist control
Read more
Kremlin warns about consequences for masterminds, perpetrators of Russian asset seizure
"Those who made decisions collectively, those who made decisions individually and those who put them into practice will all bear responsibility," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Resuming nuclear tests, NATO threat: what Russia's military chief of staff said
The North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of a so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russia’s borders
Read more
FACTBOX: S-500 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
The system is being developed with the capability to be operational for the next 25 years
Read more
Kiev and Europe try to disown compromises of Trump plan, Naryshkin says
"We have seen that in recent weeks both the Kiev regime and its European patrons, contrary to common sense, have been trying to disown those, in my opinion, sound, fair compromises proposed in the so-called Trump peace plan," Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said
Read more
EU replaced its ‘strategic defeat’ mantra with ‘maximum damage’ — Naryshkin
"They no longer prioritize ‘strategic defeat,’ because they have already realized that it will be impossible, so they want to deal maximum damage to Russia instead," director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said
Read more
Press review: EU leaders clash over Ukraine and Trump approves Taiwan arms sale as test
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 19th
Read more
Possible pause in Russian airstrikes thwarts Kiev's plans to avoid elections — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia is prepared to act for peace, and this is one of the main messages today
Read more
Refusal to use Russian assets for loan to Kiev will be victory for law — Dmitriev
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, it was a "major blow to EU warmongers" led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Read more
Lukashenko says he cannot be president forever
Alexander Lukashenko named himself "a departing president"
Read more
Putin to sum up 'Results of the Year'
It will begin at noon Moscow time on Friday
Read more
Western military presence in Ukraine in any format unacceptable for Russia — MFA
Maria Zakharova stated that such pseudo-peacekeepers would become legitimate targets for the Russian army
Read more
Russia advances in Donbass while West plays shell games — Ukrainian opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it abundantly clear that the desire for war in this situation does not come from Russia
Read more
Cessna 550 business jet crashes in US with victims — TV
The crash killed people, but their number and identities have not yet been disclosed
Read more
Ukrainian forces execute civilians in Seversk — Hero of Russia
According to Naran Ochir-Goryaev, the Ukrainian troops were primarily targeting young people between 30 and 40 years old
Read more
Press review: Trump seeks to pressure Moscow as EU desperate to find funds for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 18th
Read more
EU's decision to support Ukraine confirms that it does not want peace — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that EU member states decided to further prolong the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
EU leaders discuss ‘uncapped financial guarantees’ to Belgium — Euractiv
According to the report, the EU leaders are poised to continue the summit until a result is reached
Read more
EU to issue 90 billion euro in interest-free loan to Kiev — Merz
The German Chancellor said that "the Russian frozen assets will remain blocked until Russia has paid reparations to Ukraine"
Read more
Russia insists that West honor security commitments — Putin
The Russian president stressed that Moscow wants to ensure the establishment of a reliable security system in Europe
Read more
Desertion in Ukrainian armed forces grows — Russian intelligence chief
"In contrast to the Ukrainian side, the Russian army is continuously advancing, liberating several villages and cities each week." Sergey Naryshkin stated
Read more
Durov compares UK’s future to dystopian thriller
V for Vendetta’s totalitarian UK felt far-fetched 20 years ago, now "it feels less like fiction and more like a government action plan," Telegram co-founder said
Read more
Gold futures record high on Comex again — market data
The precious metal price gained 0.92% to $4,401.9 per Troy ounce
Read more
Russia to eliminate threats to Kaliningrad Region should they emerge, says Putin
The Kaliningrad Region is separated from mainland Russia by the borders of European Union countries
Read more
Russia not at war with West, West fights Russia with Ukrainian nationalists’ hands — Putin
The President stressed that Russia was ready to end the conflict in Ukraine, provided its security was guaranteed in the medium and long term
Read more
Euro democracy in US crosshairs, meddling threat in Russian elections: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister said that the US had sent a strong signal to Europe criticizing the democracy "that is practiced in Europe"
Read more
Fico highlights need for compromise at European Council
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico repeatedly said that he would refuse to vote for any support for Ukraine's military needs at the summit
Read more
Ukrainian forces fail to retake parts of Krasnoarmeysk, suffer losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, the enemy is achieving no success
Read more
Russia’s offensive in Zaporozhye forces Kiev to expand evacuation zone
The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones, the source said
Read more
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Read more
Lavrov gives war-minded European hawks a piece of his mind
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow advocates for "ensuring indivisible security – in an honest manner and on equal terms"
Read more
EU diplomats do not rule out retaliation against Ukrainian elites by angry mob — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine
Read more
Russian army continues to advance west of Seversk, Putin says
The Russian leader recalled how the report on the liberation of Seversk was presented
Read more
Krasny Liman to be liberated in near future — Putin
The head of state added that Russian forces currently control about half of the city
Read more
Putin points to new report on special military operation by General Staff chief
The supreme commander-in-chief emphasized that the Russian army had the full strategic initiative, advancing in all directions
Read more
Orban describes EU loan for Ukraine as 'lost money' — Reuters
Viktor Orban assured that his country "is staying out" from European financing of the Kiev government
Read more
E3 countries’ advisers to meet with Witkoff, Umerov in Miami — correspondent
According to Barak Ravid, the Turkish foreign minister and the Qatari prime minister will also participate in the talks
Read more
Russia, Africa working to increase number of intergovernmental commissions
19 such commissions are already operational
Read more
Lawsuit against Euroclear filed in time — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that it is difficult for her to comment on specific arguments prevailing among EU member-countries that did not approve the confiscation of Russian assets
Read more