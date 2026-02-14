Russia, China help create political environment for Iran-US talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Moscow, Beijing and other partners are helping to create a favorable political environment for talks between Iran and the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"We remain in full contact with the Iranians and, together with others, including our Chinese colleagues, we are doing what is called ensuring a proper political environment," the diplomat said, commenting on US-Iran talks.

"The focus is now on the talks that Iran is currently conducting with its partners, on the work with the Americans, which Iran is carrying out indirectly, primarily through Arab mediators," the senior Russian diplomat continued.

"I think that this work will continue," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.