MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz must resign after failing to secure the expropriation of Russian assets, Special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Ursula and Merz should resign if they want to prove 'conviction, unity & resolve' they promised after failing to secure an illegal EU move on Russian reserves," he wrote on the X social network.

Merz and von der Leyen "spent all their political capital, promised results – and delivered a spectacular failure," Dmitriev added.

EC President previously announced that participants at the EU summit failed to agree on the expropriation of frozen Russian assets under the guise of a reparations loan to Kiev. Instead, a decision was made to provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of 90 bln euros through collective loans from EU countries.