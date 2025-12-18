Russia’s Intelligence Service likens declared unity of West to chimera

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), compared the declared unity of the West and its intelligence community to a chimera in an interview with TASS.

"As for the part of your question about the degree of solidarity of the Western intelligence community, I would not exaggerate it. The unity of the West in general, and its intelligence communities in particular, is a chimera," he said, when asked about how united and effective Western intelligence communities are.

"It is based not on the common core interests of the peoples of these countries, but on the megalomania and exclusivity of their elites, who dream of containing Russia and inflicting a strategic defeat on us.".