Trump expected to announce Gaza Board of Peace next week — portal

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may announce the creation of the Gaza Board of Peace - a body to govern the Gaza Strip - as early as next week, the Axios portal wrote.

The portal wrote, with reference to unnamed US officials, that the US leader is expected to make the announcement as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. The board will be chaired by Trump and "include around 15 world leaders." It will oversee "a still-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government" and supervise "the reconstruction process" in the Gaza Strip.

"Invitations are going out to key countries to be members of the board," the portal quoted a source with direct knowledge as saying.

It is expected to include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. According to the portal, The Board of Peace representative on the ground will be former UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov, who is visiting Israel this week for meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli government officials ahead of the planned announcement.

Trump said in December that the Board of Peace composition will be announced in early 2026, adding that it will include a number of state leaders.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, still controlling over 50% of the enclave. Axios said earlier Trump plans to announce the start of the second phase by December 25. The second phase of the deal involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the start of work of management bodies, including the so-called Peace Council.