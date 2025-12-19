Refusal to use Russian assets for loan to Kiev will be victory for law — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has said that abandoning the EU's illegal scheme to use Russian assets to finance Ukraine would be a major victory for law and common sense.

"If true, shelving the EU’s originally proposed illegal scheme to tap Russian foreign reserves to fund Ukraine is a major win for law + common sense - and for the voices of reason in Europe that protected EU/euro/ Euroclear," he wrote on the X social network.

According to Dmitriev, it was a "major blow to EU warmongers" led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EC chief Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that participants of the European Union summit had been unable to agree on the expropriation of frozen Russian assets under the guise of a reparations loan to Kiev. Instead of this option, the EU decided to finance Ukraine for the next two years in the amount of 90 bln euros through a pan-European loan at 0%.