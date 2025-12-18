Kiev and Europe try to disown compromises of Trump plan, Naryshkin says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Kiev and Europe are trying to disown the fair compromises of the peace plan drawn up by US President Donald Trump, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in an interview with TASS.

"We have seen that in recent weeks both the Kiev regime and its European patrons, contrary to common sense, have been trying to disown those, in my opinion, sound, fair compromises proposed in the so-called Trump peace plan," he said.

"In their contacts with representatives of the Washington administration, they are trying to present this plan as a new attempt to impose the agreement on Kiev, which is allegedly a concession in favor of Russia. They are pursuing the goal by hook or by crook, one way or another to prevent the signing of a peace agreement and again, as it was in the odious days of [former US President Joe] Biden, to force Washington to pay for the Ukrainian conflict, to finance, in fact, the war. But there is, of course, one big flaw in their calculations. This flaw is on the battlefield.".