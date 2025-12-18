FSB reports thwarting terror plot near administration building in Russia’s Volgodonsk

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a terror plot near the administration building in Volgodonsk in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, the FSB told TASS.

A female college student with 10 kilograms of an improvised explosive device was arrested.

"A terror attack plotted by the Kiev regime’s special services in a crowded place in Volgodonsk has been foiled. A police patrol nabbed a 16-year-old female student of a regional college, who was headed to the city administration building, carrying a weighty backpack that looked suspicious to the police," the FSB specified.

The FSB’s mine experts arrived at the scene to confirm that there was an explosive inside her backpack. The explosive device turned out to be a time bomb with a mass of 10 kg of TNT equivalent. Under the Ukrainian plot, the girl was supposed to hand her backpack over to a certain official near the entrance to the city administration building at 1:00 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 a.m. GMT).

"While the student explained that about a month ago she became yet another victim of an online fraud, the girl might have actually become a kamikaze terrorist," the FSB said.