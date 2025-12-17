Russia manages to reverse trend of declining military exports — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia managed to reverse the negative trend of declining military exports, and increase its portfolio of contracts in 2025, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We have transitioned to a new system for promoting Russian weapons to our allies and partners. Demonstrations of the weapons' combat capabilities are held for foreign delegations, in conjunction with foreign armies’ modernization programs. <…> Representatives from more than 20 countries went through this system this year. This positively impacted military-technical cooperation. For the first time in recent years, we managed to reverse the negative trend of declining military exports and increase the portfolio of contracts," he said at a Defense Ministry year-end board meeting.