Rome requires clarification for risks related to use of Russian assets — Meloni

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is going to require clarification of risks related to the anticipated use of frozen Russian assets from the European Commission.

"We intend to achieve clarity in relation to potential risks related to the proposed use of liquidity received as a result of freezing [Russian] assets, particularly the ones that may have tit-for-tat measures or lead to the burden on national budgets," Meloni said when speaking in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Italian legislature. "Today, just as yesterday, we need to find the most efficient solution to preserve the balance between providing comprehensive aid to Ukraine and adhering to the principles of lawfulness, financial and monetary stability," she noted.

Making the decision "on guarantees of financial support to Kiev" is challenging and it should be done "at the level of [EU] leaders" with consideration of the scale of legal and financial factors.