Kiev's proposals will reveal how much Zelensky seeks peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The proposals for settling the Ukrainian conflict, to be presented after consultations between Kiev, the EU, and the US, will reveal Vladimir Zelensky's willingness for peace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remark that both Russia and Ukraine want peace.

"This will all become clear after we review the documents that emerged from discussions between the Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians," Peskov said at the briefing.

"I wouldn't make any predictions or assessments right now," he noted.

In an interview with the American television channel Newsmax, Lukashenko said that the leadership in Moscow and Kiev wants peace. "But their views on how the war should end differ," the Belarusian leader added.