Ukrainian troops attacked refugees during evacuation from Krasnoarmeysk, killing woman

DONETSK, December 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked vehicles with civilians evacuating from Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, killing a woman and injuring another, Sergey Ivanov, one of those rescued, told TASS.

"We were traveling in two cars with four people in each. Everything was open so that it was clear we were civilians. But as we approached Selidovo, we were attacked by drones. Everyone started jumping out of the cars, but one elderly woman didn't make it in time and was killed. Another woman was injured," he said.

According to the man, there were several attacks. Most of the drones were shot down by Russian servicemen escorting people fleeing Krasnoarmeysk.