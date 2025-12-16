LONDON, December 16. /TASS/. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo claims that he sees no backup plan in case a decision to seize Russian assets is not taken at the December 18-19 summit.

"I don’t want to think about that. We don’t have any other options," he answered a question from a Financial Times journalist about Ukraine’s future in case of not transferring to it the so-called reparation loan.

On December 12, the EU Council made the decision on the indefinite freeze of Russian sovereign assets. The European Commission aims to secure approval from EU member states at the December 18-19 summit in Brussels to expropriate approximately 210 billion euros in Russian assets, with 185 billion euros already blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described the proposed seizure as "an act of theft," while Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that the country’s leadership has already been presented with options for responding to a potential seizure of Russian assets by Western states.