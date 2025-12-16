Germany doesn't rule out sending its troops to Ukraine as part of 'multinational force'

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. The parliamentary group of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the Bundestag (German parliament) does not rule out sending German military personnel to Ukraine as part of a "multinational force."

"However, the deployment of troops largely depends on the situation, context, and specific tasks," SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch stated as quoted by the DPA agency. "[German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz has our full support regarding the initiative he put forward, so we are not ruling anything out at this stage," Miersch asserted.

On Monday, European leaders announced in a joint statement that they want security guarantees to include a European-led multinational force in Ukraine. The text notes that this force should be formed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US. The statement noted that this force will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine."