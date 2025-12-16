Price of Brent oil down below $59 per barrel on ICE first since May 5

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for February 2026 delivery has dropped below $59 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since May 5, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 6:06 p.m. Moscow time (3:06 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 2.59% at $58.99 per barrel.

By 6:21 p.m. Moscow time (3:21 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 2.72% trading at $58.91 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for February 2026 delivery was down by 2.92% at $55.16 per barrel.