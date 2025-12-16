Suspect in knife attack on school outside Moscow admits guilt during interrogation

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The teenage boy who carried out a knife attack at a school in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow Region has admitted his guilt, Moscow Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee spokeswoman Olga Vrady told journalists.

"The interrogation is underway. According to preliminary reports, he has admitted guilt," she said. The spokeswoman added that investigators have begun a sweep of the school.

On Tuesday morning, a teenager pepper sprayed and stabbed a security guard. He then attacked a 10-year-old schoolboy who died of his injuries. A criminal case has been opened for murder and attempted murder. The attacker has been detained. He was identified as a 15-year-old student at the school.