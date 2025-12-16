Zelensky believes US-Ukraine talks take place on December 20-21

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky believes that the Ukrainian and US delegations will hold negotiations in the United States at the end of the week.

"Today or tomorrow, we will finalize our documents. Then I think the United States will hold consultations with Russians in the coming days, then [members of the US delegation] will consult with the US President and after that our teams will meet. I think that our negotiating teams will meet in the United States in the near future, maybe even at the weekend," he said in an audio recording posted by the Novosti.Live Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, after the negotiating teams have met, they would consider a meeting with US leader Donald Trump.

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The parties continued dialogue on Monday morning, the meeting lasted about two hours. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Zelensky, Secretary of the Security Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov participated on the Ukrainian side. The new round of bilateral negotiations may take place "somewhere in the United States, could be Miami" (Florida) this weekend at the level of working groups and military people, the Axios news website reported on December 15, citing a US official.