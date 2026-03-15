UK may send interceptor drones to Middle East allies — newspaper

LONDON, March 15. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is examining the possibility of delivering Octopus interceptor drones, which are being produced as part of a defense partnership with Ukraine, to its allies in the Middle East, The Sunday Telegraph reported citing sources.

London and Kiev signed a deal to produce Octopus interceptor drones in the United Kingdom for the Ukrainian armed forces late last year. Their production began in January. According to the Ukrainian defense ministry, several thousand of these drones are produced monthly.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the UK authorities believe that Octopus UAVs may be useful against Iran’s Shahed drones. The report says that several thousand of these interceptor drones may be handed over by London to its allies in the Middle East.