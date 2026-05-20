Putin, Xi building world order free from Western influence — former CIA officer

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are signaling to the West that they are establishing a new world order free from its dominance, former CIA analyst and senior diplomat Larry Johnson told TASS, commenting on the results of the Russia-China summit in Beijing.

"The visit [by Putin to Beijing], while brief, underscores the seriousness of the relationship between Russia and China. They (Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - TASS) sent a clear message to Washington and the rest of the West that Russia and China are firmly committed to creating a new [global] economic, financial, political and security organization that is free of Western influence," the retired American intelligence officer emphasized. He served in the CIA first in operational and then in analytical roles. After leaving the agency, Johnson served as deputy head of the US State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism in Langley.

"The fact that [following Putin’s recent visit to China] 40 agreements were signed reflects months of preparatory work," Johnson noted. "Something that has not happened in the past two meetings between Putin and Trump," he added, referring to the US' continued de facto refusal to engage in practical cooperation with Russia, including trade and economic cooperation, despite Moscow's willingness to work together with Washington.