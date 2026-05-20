US Navy's Nimitz aircraft strike group arrives in Carribean Sea — command

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. An aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Nimitz, the oldest active US aircraft carrier, has arrived in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command reported.

"Welcome to the Caribbean, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group," the command said on X.

The carrier is accompanied by the destroyer USS Gridley and a supply ship.

On Wednesday, US authorities filed charges against one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro. He is charged with the murder of four people, the destruction of two aircraft, and conspiracy to murder US citizens. The charges relate to a 1996 incident in which the Cuban Air Force shot down two planes belonging to the Miami-based exile organization Brothers to the Rescue.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the charges against Castro a farce. Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump declined to specify whether he was prepared to order a military operation in Cuba similar to the one the United States had previously carried out in Venezuela.