Russian army takes new positions near Konstantinovka — expert

LUGANSK, April 16. /TASS/. Russia forces have taken new positions north of the settlement of Berestok near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"As for the Konstantinovka section, quite serious fighting is currently underway here. According to the reports I am receiving, we have progress north of the settlement of Berstok, where our troops have taken new positions," he said.

He told TASS earlier that Russian forces are advancing near Konstantinovka, despite the Ukrainian army’s fierce resistance.