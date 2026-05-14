Zelensky rejects any idea of territorial loss — Slovak deputy parliament speaker

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is currently unwilling to accept any loss of territory, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of Slovakia’s National Council (parliament), said in an interview with TASS.

"I can see that Zelensky is rejecting any idea of territorial loss, while this is crucial for future relations," he said, when asked if the conflict in Ukraine could end in 2026.

According to Gaspar, it’s hard to talk about the resumption of talks and an ultimate solution to the conflict. Meanwhile, in his words, if the conflict continues, many lives will be lost. "It would be good to find a peaceful solution - with representatives of Russia and Ukraine coming to the negotiating table as soon as possible to try to agree on conditions for peace," the senior lawmaker noted.

Still, there will always be someone who will see an agreement as a disadvantage, Gaspar pointed out.

Besides, he believes that the conflict will have a long-term impact on relations between Russia and Ukraine, "becoming an issue hindering cooperation." "People will always see the loss of life on both sides as a problem in relations," the Slovak National Council speaker added.