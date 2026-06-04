World moves from G7 currencies to other payment systems — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The world is moving to new alternative payment systems and Russia has transferred about 50% of its foreign trade payments to rubles and national currencies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The old system, when the currency of Western countries, the currency of G7 countries, is dramatically changing now. The whole world is proactively implementing alternative payment systems. Blockchain systems and independent financial infrastructural mechanisms of payments between the countries are brought into our life. Certainly, many are making the transition to payments in national currencies," Novak said.

"I can say, for example, that more than 50% of settlements in Russia at present are already being made either on account of the ruble or on account of the currency of friendly countries. It is even above 90% with many countries, with our main partners," the official added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.