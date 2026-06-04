ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and Europe are saying that they will not recognize that Russia controls new territories in the Donbass, and will battle to get them back militarily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

"As for recognizing the realities on the ground that have emerged as a result of the struggle against the Kiev regime by the people of these territories, the southeastern part of Ukraine, Zelensky has publicly stated - and Europe supports him - that he will not recognize anything: ‘We will stop the war, regroup, and then continue to recapture these lands so that the Nazi regime can be preserved, or rather restored there,’" he said.