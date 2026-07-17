Russia never forgets goals of its operation while in talks on Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia always keeps in mind the objectives and goals of its special military operation while engaging in talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Look at the current situation around Ukraine. The talks. Russia has never said no to the negotiators. But has never lost sight of and has always prioritized what was proclaimed as the objectives and goals of the special military operation and our vision of security in our region," she said in an interview with Vesti.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists earlier that Moscow is open to a peace settlement but continues its special military operation because of Kiev’s reluctance to negotiate.