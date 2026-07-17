US redirects four vessels since resumption of naval blockade against Iran

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. The United States has redirected four commercial vessels since July 14, when it resumed its naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"During the first three days of renewed implementation [of the naval blockade], U.S. forces have redirected 4 commercial vessels, disabled 1, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance," it wrote on X.

CENTCOM reported earlier that the Lexie oil tanker was hit by a Hellfire missile when it was heading to an Iranian port unloaded.