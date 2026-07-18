Iran strikes US military facilities in Kuwait, Jordan — IRGC

DOHA, July 18. /TASS/. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of Iran's armed forces) said it had successfully carried out strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

"Drones attacked an ammunition depot <...> at Al Udeid Air Base, a headquarters building and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as several communications hubs in Kuwait," the IRGC said in a statement cited by NourNews.

"Drones also struck fuel storage tanks <...> at Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan," the IRGC added.

The report noted that, due to its location, infrastructure, military equipment and significant investments from Washington, Al Azraq Air Base is considered one of the key US bases in the region.