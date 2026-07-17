Two oil tankers hit mines near Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

DOHA, July 18. /TASS/. Two oil tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along a mined route, struck mines, and caught fire, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"An hour ago, two oil tankers, which the Americans deceived into taking a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, struck mines and caught fire," the Tasnim news agency quoted the IRGC as saying.

The IRGC Navy, in turn, said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to navigation because of the extreme danger created by US actions.