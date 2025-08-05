Commodity export from Russia down 6% to $195.5 bln in H1 2025 — Customs

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Commodity exports from Russia totaled $195.5 bln, which is 6% less than the indicator for the like period in 2024, head of the Federal Customs Service Valery Pikalev said in an interview with RBC.

"The commodity export of Russia totaled $195.5 bln in value terms during the first half of this year, down 6% against the like period of 2024. Imports increased by about 1%, to $131.6 bln," he said.

China, Turkey, India, Belarus and Kazakhstan are the top five trading partners of Russia as regards the trade turnover in value terms as of the end of the first six months of 2025, the chief customs official said.

"We are seriously expanding deliveries of the goods we need from such countries as Iran (plus 10% in value terms), Indonesia (+48%), Egypt (+43%), and Brazil (+10%)," Pikalev added.