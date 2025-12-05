US fears Europe on verge of civilizational collapse — National Security Strategy

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States fears that Europe is on the verge of civilizational collapse due to the subversive policies of the European Union and other supranational structures, it said in its updated National Security Strategy.

"[The] economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure. The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence. Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less," the document says.

The document doubts that some European states would have the appropriate economic and military potential to remain reliable allies of the United States.

"We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation," the document explains.