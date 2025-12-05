Potential visa-free travel, fuel supplies: takeaways from Putin-Modi negotiations

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies for India’s growing economy, President Vladimir Putin said during a joint statement following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In turn, Modi said that Russia and India will soon establish a 30-day visa-free regime for tourist groups.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the two leaders.

On negotiations

The Russia-India talks were held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere in the spirit of privileged partnership between the two countries, Putin said.

Russia is satisfied with the results of discussions with Indian counterparts in New Delhi, the country’s head of state noted.

Putin is confident that "this visit and the agreements reached will contribute to further strengthening the Russian-Indian strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples."

On bilateral relations

Moscow and New Delhi could increase trade turnover to $100 bln, the Russian leader noted.

Russia and India are working on creating a free trade zone between New Delhi and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Putin said

In turn, according to Modi, Russia and India have agreed to expand their economic cooperation program through 2030 to diversify and make trade "more diversified, balanced, and sustainable."

Russia-India relations have always stood the test of time, the Indian prime minister said.

Modi is confident that "in the future, our friendship will give us the strength to fight global problems and challenges" and "become leaders of a more prosperous future."

He cited cooperation in energy, critical minerals and shipbuilding as key areas of partnership with Russia.

On fuel supplies

Russia is "ready to continue to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel for the rapidly growing Indian economy," Putin said.

On potential visa-free travel

Russia and India will soon establish a 30-day visa-free regime for tourist groups, Modi announced.

On Russia helping to modernize Indian army

Moscow closely cooperates with New Delhi in the defense sector, including traditional assistance in the modernization of the army and air defense systems, the Russian leader said.

On Ukrainian conflict

New Delhi welcomes all efforts aimed at finding a long-term solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Modi stated.