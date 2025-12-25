Gazprom to supply Russian consumers with 386 bcm of gas in 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply 386 billion cubic meters of gas from the Unified Gas Supply System to Russian consumers in 2025, which will be close to a record, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller announced at a meeting summing up the preliminary results for the year.

"We have regularly set records for gas supplies from Russia's Unified Gas Supply System. In 2025, 386 billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to consumers via Gazprom's gas transmission system. This is practically an absolute record in the entire history of supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System to our Russian consumers," he said.